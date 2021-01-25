10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Community Medical Centers (Fresno, Calif.)

2. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

3. Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital and Medical Center

4. Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (Ronceverte, W.Va.)

5. Hansford County Hospital District (Spearman, Texas)

6. Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital

7. Levi Hospital (Hot Springs, Ark.)

8. Northwestern Medical Center (Saint Albans, Vt.)

9. Providence Medical Center (Kansas City, Kan.)

10. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

More articles on healthcare finance:

Billionaire sells $302M of CHS stock

State-by-state breakdown of 897 hospitals at risk of closing

Heights Hospital in Houston closes over unpaid rent

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.