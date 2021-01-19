10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cheshire Medical Center (Keene, N.H.)

2. Community Medical Centers (Fresno, Calif.)

3. Cook County Health & Hospitals Systems (Chicago)

4. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

5. Hialeah (Fla) Hospital

6. Levi Hospital (Hot Springs, Ark.)

7. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital

8. Providence Medical Center (Kansas City, Kan.)

9. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

10. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

