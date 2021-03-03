10 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.

  2. Bayhealth (Dover, Del.) is seeking a revenue cycle program manager.

  3. Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  4. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.

  5. Ingalls Memorial Hospital (Harvey, Ill.) is seeking a lead charge capture specialist.

  6. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle application analyst.

  7. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.

  8. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle management analyst.

  9. Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.

  10. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

More articles on healthcare finance:
379 rare diseases cost healthcare $966B per year: study
Genesis HealthCare plans to cut $236M in debt, delist stock from NYSE
Chicago safety net hospitals could lose $1.8B by 2024, study says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars