10 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.
- Bayhealth (Dover, Del.) is seeking a revenue cycle program manager.
- Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital (Harvey, Ill.) is seeking a lead charge capture specialist.
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle application analyst.
- Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle management analyst.
- Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.
- UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
