10 hospitals, health systems seeking CFOs

Alan Condon -

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

2. Cross Creek Hospital (Austin, Texas)

3. Hudson Regional Hospital (Secaucus, N.J.) 

4. Macon Community Hospital (Lafayette, La.) 

5. MultiCare Health System (Yakima, Wash.) 

6. Northeast Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

7. Pershing Health System (Brookfield, Mo.)

8. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

9. Seven Hills Hospital (Henderson, Nev.) 

10. St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) 

