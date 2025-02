Many health systems are choosing ambient AI solutions based on how well they integrate with their EHRs.

Here are ambient AI vendors scored by their ability to support EHR integration, according to a Feb. 4 KLAS Research report that surveyed dozens of health system customers.

The scores are based on how well each supports integration goals on a scale of 1 to 9 (the average was 8.2):

Microsoft: 8.5

Abridge: 8.3

Suki: 8.1

These had limited data:

DeepScribe: 8.9

Ambience Healthcare: 8.6

Nabla: 6.7