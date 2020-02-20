Physicians spend 16 minutes per patient encounter using EHRs & 3 other notes from EHR studies

Here are key insights from four recent studies on EHRs:

1. Each patient encounter requires an average of 16 minutes and 14 seconds in EHR use for physicians, including time spent outside of normal working hours.

2. Artificial intelligence tools built into the EHR may help health systems implement strategies such as targeted overbooking; however, the technology presents various layers of potential bias toward vulnerable patient populations.

3. A team of Columbus-based Ohio State University Medicine and St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine researchers identified three ways health systems can improve EHR adaptations for physicians: view the EHR as a necessary part of care, implement physician-specialty training and create opportunities for physician collaboration.

4. The amount of time family physicians spend working in the EHR after hours can vary widely, ranging from zero to 33 hours each month.

