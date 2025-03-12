Oracle Health's new EHR: 5 updates from Seema Verma

Oracle Health is building a new EHR that will be powered by AI.

Here are five updates, according to a March 10 LinkedIn post from Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health, recapping her appearance at HIMSS 2025 in Las Vegas.

1. The new EHR will "eventually connect clinical care and clinical research through a common platform," she wrote.

2. The software will help in "identifying patients who meet the research protocol requirements of almost every open clinical trial and allowing providers to explain the benefits of participation while the patient is still in the exam room — so trials are simply another form of care and every hospital will be able to participate in clinical research," according to Ms. Verma.

3. The platform will be embedded with the Oracle Clinical AI Agent, an "EHR-agnostic tool which uses ambient listening, multimodal voice and screen-driven assistance options and the power of AI to automate clinical workflows," she wrote.

4. The Clinical AI Agent is already available in more than 30 medical specialties, with physicians who use it reporting an average reduction in documentation time of 30%, per Ms. Verma.

5. "Oracle Health is at the forefront of a new era of intelligent medicine and research that will be driven by the extraordinary ability of AI models to analyze massive amounts of data to draw inferences, offer recommendations, and even make predictions," she wrote.