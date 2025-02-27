Oracle Health in the last 30 days

From restarting its U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs EHR rollout to advancing interoperability, Oracle Health stayed in the news in February.

Here are four updates about the EHR giant from the past month:

1. Oracle Health said Feb. 24 it applied to become a Qualified Health Information Network under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, a U.S. government-endorsed initiative aimed at streamlining nationwide health data exchange.

2. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has completed the implementation of Oracle Health's enterprise resource planning system, which is expected to generate up to $60 million in savings for the health system in 2025, executives said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 19.

3. Oracle Health ranked third in the best overall health system suite category for the 2025 Best in KLAS Software & Services awards Feb. 5.

4. The VA is moving forward with its long-delayed rollout of its Oracle Health EHR system, following a suspension that began in 2023 due to technical and operational concerns, The Register reported Feb. 6.