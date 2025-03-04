Oracle Health expands AI clinical assistant to 30+ specialties

Oracle Health has expanded its AI-powered, multimodal voice- and screen-driven assistant, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, to more specialties.

The tool, which uses generative AI to generate notes and suggest follow-ups such as labs and referrals, is now available for more than 30 medical specialties, according to a March 4 news release. These specialties include urgent care, sports medicine, nephrology, pulmonology, urology, gastroenterology, hepatology and more.

Physicians using the tool have seen a nearly 30% decrease in documentation time each day, according to the company.