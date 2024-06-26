New Jersey health system to implement Epic following merger

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Saint Peter's Healthcare System plans to move to an Epic EHR following its merger with Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

Upon approval of the transaction, for which a definitive agreement was signed June 25, one of the first steps would be to migrate Saint Peter's to Epic and its MyChart patient portal.

"Epic will improve efficiency and safety in care delivery by providing physicians with a patient’s full and up-to-date medical record," the health systems said in a joint statement. "Once implementation is complete, Epic will allow physicians and patients the opportunity to share information throughout the Atlantic Health System network."

Saint Peter's, with annual revenues of about $600 million, uses Syntellis and Athenahealth for its EHR and patient portal technology. Atlantic, a nearly $4 billion system, has been on Epic for years.

Saint Peter's said it will also benefit from Atlantic's data analytics capabilities, with information on over 1 million unique patients annually that allows providers to "make more efficient, informed decisions that result in improved outcomes and reduced cost."