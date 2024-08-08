Meditech launches health exchange network

Meditech has launched a new nationwide health information exchange network for its U.S. customers base.

Traverse Exchange will allow participating Meditech customers to share health data with each other, as well as with organizations using different EHR vendors and exchange networks that adhere to interoperability standards, according to an Aug. 8 news release.

"Traverse Exchange removes one of the greatest barriers to interoperability by making it easier for physicians to leverage the most meaningful data from multiple organizations in one place to inform clinical decisions," Mike Cordeiro, senior director of interoperability market and product strategy at Meditech said in the release.

In 2023, a report by KLAS found that EHR vendor Meditech had 16% of the acute care EHR market share.





