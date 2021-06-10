Meditech, Athenahealth sign onto Apple's new health data-sharing feature

Listen
Meditech, Athenahealth and DrChrono are joining Cerner in supporting Apple's new health data-sharing feature.
Starting this fall, healthcare companies that use Athenahealth, Meditech or DrChrono can enable patients to share their own data from the Apple Health app through their iPhone with providers, according to June 9 news releases.
Three details:
- Providers who allow patients to share their data will be able to access the information in the EHR within the patient's chart.
- Patients will be able to share a range of data with their care providers, such as lab test results, immunizations, and health information from the Apple Watch and other third-party devices, including heart rate and sleep tracking data.
- Cerner will also enable providers to allow data-sharing with its patients. All four EHR vendors report the same fall timeline to launch the sharing feature.