Medical interns can benefit from EHR simulation training, study finds

Simulation-based training exercises would decrease varied and nonstandard approaches to using EHRs among medical residents, according to a March 9 study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

In a previous study, the same research group reported medical residents had deviating approaches to finding data in the intensive care unit, resulting in errors in recognizing issues in patient safety.

Seventy-two internal medicine interns across the 2018 and 2019 academic years had a dedicated EHR training session early in their training. Researchers compared previous experiences in EHR and ICU subjects.

The researchers found that participants who underwent the training used the 10 most common screens more than reference residents (75 percent of the time versus 45 percent).

Participants were surveyed immediately after the training and then again six months later. Participants reported finding the activity useful and enjoyable immediately after and six months later.

More articles on EHRs:

Optimizing EHR flowsheet may reduce clinician burnout: study

5 CIOs predict challenges with HHS' upcoming interoperability rules

UMC Health System inks 10-year EHR expansion deal with Cerner



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.