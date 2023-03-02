Implicity launches app designed to improve Epic workflow

Medtech software company Implicity launched a new Smart on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources app to improve Epic workflows.

The app will allow clinicians to view alerts from Implicity's cardiac remote monitoring platform directly within the Epic EHR, according to a March 2 Implicity news release.

"Effective remote patient monitoring programs require integrating electronic medical records with next-generation technologies like Implicity that make the lives of clinical staff easier by simplifying clinical workflows and providing quick, easy access to patient data being gathered outside traditional healthcare settings," Implicit co-founder and CEO Arnaud Rosier, MD, PhD, said in the release.