Colorado hospital earmarks $15M-$30M for new EHR: The 'price of staying independent'

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, Colo., is planning an EHR upgrade over the next few years, according to a report in the Ark Valley Voice.

At a recent board meeting, the hospital's President John Tucker said the hospital plans to identify and implement a new EHR to better unify the hospital's systems. Heart of the Rockies currently uses TruBridge, T-Systems and Aprima, according to the report.

The hospital is considering Epic, Meditech and Oracle Health EHRs and will prioritize functionality in its final decision. Heart of the Rockies is a critical access hospital and will need integrated finance, payroll and claims. The hospital is earmarked $15 million to $30 million for the upgrade and is creating the committee to make the final decision.

Mr. Tucker told the board its EHR upgrade is the "most critical financial decision" the hospital will make, and plans to begin implementing next year before going live in 2027. At least one board member understands, according to the report.

"To me this is just the price of staying independent," board member Dan Wardrop, MD, said, according to the Ark Valley Voice . "It needs to happen. What we’ve got right now has been a challenge for physicians and nursing staff for years."