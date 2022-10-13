Cerner parent Oracle lays off more than 200 employees

Oracle, the parent company of EHR vendor Cerner, has laid off 201 employees, according to a state filing in California.

The job cuts were permanent effective Oct. 3 and took place in Redwood City, Calif., the company's former headquarters. Employees started being notified in August, two months after the tech giant acquired Cerner for $28.4 billion.

The affected employees include software developers, product managers and application developers, according to a letter from Oracle to the state obtained by Becker's.

Oracle didn't respond to requests from Becker's for comment.