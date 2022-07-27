Allscripts partners with data company to transform patients' referral management processes

Healthcare information technology company Allscripts has partnered with electronic health record referral company ReferralPoint as part of the Allscripts Developer Program.

ReferralPoint works to expedite the process of patient referrals and standardize patient referrals within an EHR workflow, according to the July 25 press release.

"Joining the Allscripts Developer Program will enable us to help provider practices ensure their patients are receiving the right care at the right time while supporting fee-for-service and value-based care initiatives," said Robert Harris, CEO of ReferralPoint.