16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro, N.H.): Seeks a revenue cycle applications analyst

2. Wise Health System (Decatur, Texas): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

3. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks a lab information system analyst

4. Louisiana State University Healthcare Network (New Orleans): Seeks a health IT director

Cerner

1. Mon Health (Weston, W.V.): Seeks a financial data analyst

2. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston): Seeks a clinical application analyst

3. Children's Hospital of The Kings Daughters (Chesapeake, Va.): Seeks an information systems clinical applications analyst

4. MU Health Care (Columbia, Mo.): Seeks a financial regulatory analyst

Epic

1. Scripps Health (San Diego): Seeks a billing analyst

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks an ambulatory analyst

3. University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas): Seeks a clinical analyst

4. UW Health (Madison, Wis.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

Meditech

1. Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital: Seeks a clinical information systems analyst

2. Frederick (Md.) Health: Seeks an applications analyst

3. Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa): Seeks an ambulatory analyst application developer

4. United Medical Center (Washington, D.C.): Seeks an interface analyst