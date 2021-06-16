16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System: Seeks a support analyst

2. Westside Family Healthcare (Dover, Del.): Seeks a health information management specialist

3. Revenue cycle analyst (Farmington, Conn.): Seeks a revenue cycle analyst

4. UofL Health (Louisville, Ky.): Seeks a patient access representative

Cerner

1. Mon Health Medical Center (Morgantown, W.Va.): Seeks an informaticist

2. UT Southwestern (Dallas): Seeks a revenue cycle and business systems director

3. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center: Seeks a system analyst

4. Saint Vincent Hospital (Worcester, Mass.): Seeks an operating room systems analyst

Epic

1. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston): Seeks a reporting analyst

2. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis): Seeks an application analyst

3. Houston Methodist: Seeks an application analyst

4. NYU Langone Health (New York City): Seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst

Meditech

1. Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital (Tucson, Ariz.): Seeks a charge capture analyst

2. Fauquier Health (Warrenton, Va.): Seeks a health information management specialist

3. Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree, Calif.): Seeks a health information management director

4. Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.): Seeks a health information management specialist