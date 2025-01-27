What Amazon pays for 5 health tech jobs

Amazon continues to hire for roles to support its healthcare businesses, such as One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy.

Here are the annual salary ranges for five healthcare-related jobs the tech giant posted over the last month:

1. Senior Manager of Business Development, Amazon Pharmacy: $169,300 to $279,900.

2. Product Security Engineer III, One Medical Product Security: $143,300 to $247,600.

3. Senior Account Executive, Consumer Healthcare: $121,700 to $201,200.

4. Cloud Technical Account Manager, Amazon Web Services Enterprise Support, Healthcare and Life Sciences: $144,400 to $195,400.

5. Healthcare Account Executive, Amazon Business: $62,100 to $132,900.