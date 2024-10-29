Walgreens to cut 256 jobs

Walgreens is laying off 256 support center roles, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's in an emailed statement.

According to the spokesperson, the move aims to allow Walgreens to focus on its core retail pharmacy business.

"While decisions like these are always difficult, we believe this action is necessary to position us to rapidly respond to the changing external environment so we can best serve the millions of patients and customers who depend on us every day for their healthcare needs," Walgreens' statement reads. "We are grateful for the many contributions by team members who will be leaving, and we are committed to supporting them as much as possible during this transition."

All impacted team members will be offered outplacement support and severance, Walgreens said.

The layoffs follow Walgreens' recent announcement that it plans to close around 1,200 retail stores over three years, including approximately 500 closures in fiscal year 2025.