Walgreens Boots Alliance is reportedly looking for a potential buyer for Boots, a $8.8 billion drug store chain located in the UK, Bloomberg reported May 13.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Walgreens is working with advisers to host discussions with would-be bidders for Boots.

Those sources said no formal sale process has begun.

According to Walgreens' website, there are 2,177 Boots stores in the UK.

A Walgreens spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to Bloomberg.