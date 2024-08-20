Walgreens inks $100M clinical trial deal

Walgreens is partnering with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within HHS to accelerate innovation in decentralized clinical trials.

The Decentralized Clinical Operations for Healthcare Research program is designed to strengthen decentralized clinical research in support of FDA-regulated products. The federal government will have access to Walgreens' clinical trial ecosystem, which is designed to make clinical trials more accessible. It has reached more than 5 million patients over the last two years.

Walgreens has helped clinical trials meet recruitment goals and surpassed national averages for diverse participant recruiting in sponsor-led clinical trials. The company takes a comprehensive approach to recruiting participants and encourages engagement with its decentralized platform. These results stand out, given nearly 80% of clinical trials fail to meet enrollment goals and just 5% of the U.S. population participates in clinical trials.

The five-year partnership is valued at up to $100 million for the Decentralized Clinical Operations for Healthcare and Research program.

Walgreens and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority are also collaborating on a Phase 4 observational COVID-19 trial.