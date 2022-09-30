Uber Health, ShiftMed partner to provide transportation to healthcare workers

Uber Health has partnered with healthcare workforce platform ShiftMed to provide transportation to nurses and other healthcare workers to help with staffing shortages.

ShiftMed's more than 100,000 professionals will be able to access Uber Health rides directly within the ShiftMed app, and "high-performing" clinicians will earn vouchers for meal and grocery delivery with Uber Eats, according to the Sept. 29 ShiftMed news release.

"Transportation creates a barrier for more than 30 percent of frontline healthcare providers," stated Jacob Laufer, COO of ShiftMed. "Our care-integrated solution with Uber Health reduces the need for car ownership in urban settings and increases access to shifts in rural settings where public transportation options are limited."