There are lots of new primary care disruptors

The market for primary care disruptors — retail clinics that typically have a hybrid menu of virtual and in-patient care — is being flooded with competitors, eMarketer reported May 16.

Crossover Health — which offers primary care, health coaching, mental healthcare, physical therapy and lab testing — recently expanded into Seattle, New York City and Austin, Texas, the website reports. It serves employees of tech companies like Amazon and LinkedIn. It joins competitors like One Medical, Carbon Health, VillageMD and Forward Health.

The primary care market is big — with more than 153 million patients, according to the website — yet fickle. More than 61 percent of patients say they'd switch providers just to get an improved patient portal, per an Experian Health report cited by eMarketer.