The hospital backgrounds of 3 Google Health execs

Three out of five Google Health executives served in hospitals before joining the tech giant's healthcare arm.
Here are the hospital backgrounds of three Google Health executives:
- Karen DeSalvo, MD, Google Health's chief health officer, was a practicing internal medicine physician during her time as vice dean for community affairs and health policy at New Orleans-based Tulane Medicine.
- Michael Howell, MD, Google Health's chief clinical officer, served as chief quality officer at the University of Chicago Medicine.
- Ivor Braden Horn, MD, Google Health's director of health equity and product inclusion, served as medical director of the center for diversity and health equity at Seattle Children's Hospital.