The hospital backgrounds of 3 Google Health execs

Noah Schwartz -

Three out of five Google Health executives served in hospitals before joining the tech giant's healthcare arm.

Here are the hospital backgrounds of three Google Health executives:

 

  1. Karen DeSalvo, MD, Google Health's chief health officer, was a practicing internal medicine physician during her time as vice dean for community affairs and health policy at New Orleans-based Tulane Medicine.

  2. Michael Howell, MD, Google Health's chief clinical officer, served as chief quality officer at the University of Chicago Medicine.

  3. Ivor Braden Horn, MD, Google Health's director of health equity and product inclusion, served as medical director of the center for diversity and health equity at Seattle Children's Hospital.

