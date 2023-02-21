Startup founded by former Epic engineers integrates with Google Cloud

Google Cloud is partnering with Redox, an interoperability startup founded by three former Epic engineers, to integrate health data from legacy systems into Google Cloud products.
Four things to know:
- Redox offers an interoperable network that enables healthcare organizations, payers, pharmaceutical companies and technology providers to share healthcare data with one another. Participating organizations connect once to authorize the data they send and receive.
- Redox will replicate its platform on Google Cloud, which will give Google Cloud customers access to Redox's products, services and experiences, according to a Feb. 21 release from Redox.
- The integration also allows health plans, providers, life sciences, medical device companies and digital health organizations to incorporate standards such as HL7v2, C-CDA, X12, DICOM, and more into Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources.
- The aim of the integration is to make Google Cloud's Healthcare API and Healthcare Data Engine faster and easier for organizations to use.