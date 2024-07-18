More layoffs at Optum

Former employees with UnitedHealth Group's Optum and its subsidiaries took to social media beginning July 18 regarding another reduction in force they say occurred across parts of the company.

Becker's has not confirmed an exact number or range of employees who may have been terminated or when layoffs would be effective, and has reached out to Optum for additional information.

Social media posts from terminated employees indicate that positions at Landmark Health have been affected, including behavioral health and social workers, along with nurse practitioners.

In 2022, Landmark became a part of Optum's Home & Community division. The Huntington Beach, Calif.-based company specializes in house calls and medical, behavioral, social and palliative care for individuals with multiple chronic conditions across more than 35 states.

"I was among many talented high performing individuals who were given their layoff notice this morning from Landmark Health / Optum at Home," one former Landmark employee wrote on LinkedIn on July 18. A former director-level employee posted about "a nationwide reduction in force."

"We have lost so many great medical providers and staff since our Optum take-over," a Landmark social worker posted to LinkedIn.

Optum and its subsidiaries have conducted workforce reductions multiple times over the past year, including at the Everett (Wash.) Clinic and the Polyclinic in Seattle; Morgantown, W.Va.-based MedExpress Urgent Care; and San Antonio-based WellMed. In August, MedExpress clinics eliminated all registered nursing positions at nearly 150 facilities.

In April, Optum shuttered its telehealth division. In May, the company said it would close a Change Healthcare facility in Toledo, Ohio, resulting in the termination of 129 employees.

UnitedHealth Group posted $4.2 billion in net income and $98.9 billion in revenues during the second quarter of 2024. Total second quarter revenues at Optum were $62.9 billion, up 11.7% year over year. Optum Health's Q2 revenues were $27.1 billion.