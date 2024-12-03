Microsoft teams up with Children's National

Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital has partnered with Microsoft to explore how generative AI can transform pediatric healthcare.

Over a two-day workshop, developers at Children's National, with guidance from Microsoft experts, developed tools aimed at improving patient care, streamlining workflows, and enhancing personalized medicine, according to a Nov. 29 news release from Children's National.

The collaboration resulted in four prototype AI applications:

Inpatient stay summaries : AI-generated narratives to provide personalized summaries of hospital stays for patients, families, and healthcare providers.





: AI-generated narratives to provide personalized summaries of hospital stays for patients, families, and healthcare providers. Next best action : A tool that offers tailored care recommendations to improve communication and outcomes for patients.





: A tool that offers tailored care recommendations to improve communication and outcomes for patients. Beacon: An AI-powered assistant that provides answers and guidance based on internal policies, procedures, and manuals.





An AI-powered assistant that provides answers and guidance based on internal policies, procedures, and manuals. Personalized medication alerts: A system that enhances medication safety by providing patient-specific guidance to healthcare providers.

Children's National plans to refine these prototypes and develop scalable AI solutions tailored to the needs of children, families, and healthcare teams, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency.