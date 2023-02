Facebook parent company Meta gave thousands of employees poor reviews, indicating that more layoffs could be coming after the company laid off 13 percent of its staff in November 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 17.

The poor reviews come after CEO Mark Zuckerberg said 2023 would be a "year of efficiency."

Meta leadership told the Journal that they expect the performance reviews to lead workers to depart and if not enough workers leave, they will consider another round of layoffs.