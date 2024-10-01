McLaren closes Walgreens convenient care clinics

In September, Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care shuttered its convenient care clinics located inside Walgreens stores, the Detroit Free Press reported Oct. 1.

A total of nine clinics, mostly situated in rural areas of the state, were closed, including several inside Walgreens locations. Known as Now+Clinics, these facilities provided care to communities that supported McLaren's hospital and primary care services, as well as underserved "shoulder communities" in need of expanded healthcare access, James Curtis, McLaren spokesperson, told the Detroit Free Press in a 2023 interview.

The Now+Clinics, staffed by registered nurses on-site, offered a hybrid of in-person and virtual care, connecting patients to Michigan-based nurse practitioners through video consultations.

In a statement to the publication, McLaren attributed the closures to various factors, including the evolving retail pharmacy landscape and the availability of alternative care options, such as the McLarenNow telehealth platform, which was introduced before the COVID-19 pandemic to offer virtual urgent care.

McLaren said it has notified patients about the closures.

Becker's has reached out to McLaren and will update this story if additional information becomes available.