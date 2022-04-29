How Google became the most popular source for hospital, physician search

Google is the most popular source for searching for a physician or hospital, more popular than physician websites, healthcare sites or social media, VentureBeat reported April 28.

Because of improvements to its search engine, Google has become the No. 1 viewed site for healthcare consumers, according to the report.  

Here's how the tech giant became more valuable for healthcare seekers:

  • Google Search allows patients to see which healthcare providers are in their insurance networks. Patients can also filter providers nearby who accept Medicare.

  • Google has an option for healthcare professionals to let prospective patients know what languages are spoken at their office.

  • Google Search added a feature that shows appointment availability for healthcare providers. A "book" button also allows patients to schedule an appointment directly through the search engine.

