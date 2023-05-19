How Amazon's One Medical is broadening access to primary care

Amazon's One Medical and navigation company Rightway Partners have partnered to expand access to high-quality primary care services for employees.

Under the partnership, One Medical will join RightwayHub, the company's ecosystem partnership program, as an integrated partner, according to a May 17 press release from Rightway.

Through this, Rightway's members can access One Medical's primary care services through the care navigation platform.

One Medical will receive centralized reporting and simplified contracting through the partnership as well.