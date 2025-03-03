Google Cloud expands AI search for healthcare

Google Cloud is enhancing its AI-powered healthcare search tools with new generative AI capabilities designed to help clinicians make more informed decisions faster.

The company announced that its Vertex AI Search for healthcare now includes a feature called Visual Q&A, allowing the tool to analyze tables, charts and diagrams directly, as well as support for Google's latest AI model, Gemini 2.0, according to a March 3 news release.

Here are two things to know about the Visual Q&A feature: