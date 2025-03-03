Google Cloud expands AI search for healthcare

Google Cloud is enhancing its AI-powered healthcare search tools with new generative AI capabilities designed to help clinicians make more informed decisions faster.
The company announced that its Vertex AI Search for healthcare now includes a feature called Visual Q&A, allowing the tool to analyze tables, charts and diagrams directly, as well as support for Google's latest AI model, Gemini 2.0, according to a March 3 news release.
Here are two things to know about the Visual Q&A feature:
- With the introduction of Visual Q&A, clinicians can now input visual elements—such as X-rays, diagrams or complex medical forms—directly into the AI-powered search tool. This capability allows the AI to extract relevant insights without requiring conversion into text, providing a more comprehensive view of a patient's health, according to the release.
- Alongside the new visual capabilities, Google Cloud has incorporated Gemini 2.0 into Vertex AI Search for healthcare, promising more accurate and efficient search functionality.