GE HealthCare set to acquire AI imaging company

GE HealthCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Caption Health, an artificial intelligence disease detection and ultrasound scanning company.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. However, GE HealthCare, which recently separated from GE, intends to fund the acquisition with cash on hand, according to a Feb. 9 GE HealthCare news release.

Karley Yoder, the chief digital officer of ultrasound at GE HealthCare, will be responsible for integrating Caption's applications within GE HealthCare's product suite.

"Guiding ultrasound users during examinations with the help of AI is of growing importance, especially as we reach a broader set of healthcare professionals," GE HealthCare Ultrasound President and CEO Roland Rott said. "Caption Health's AI applications help enable reliable, consistent ultrasound examinations to deliver more precise diagnoses, improved treatment decision-making, and ultimately improved patient outcomes. This tuck-in acquisition will help expand affordable access to ultrasound imaging to novice users and is aligned with a broader shift to precision care globally."