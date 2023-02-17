GE HealthCare bets big on healthcare AI

GE HealthCare is developing a machine learning platform that can help health systems diagnose patients and assign beds, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 16.

According to the report, GE HealthCare is pursuing a machine learning software platform that can help hospitals do tasks such as finding open beds and identify patients at risk for sepsis.

The company even hired a former Amazon machine-learning official, Jaha Kass-Hout, MD, to lead its initiatives in the role of chief technology officer.

The move would put GE HealthCare against other healthcare disruptors in the market such as Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, but, according to the Journal, what set those companies apart from GE is that they already have deals with health systems to pull together patient information to help them improve care.