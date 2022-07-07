FDA eyes Amazon's chief medical officer for senior adviser role

Amazon's chief medical officer for new products Vin Gupta, MD, is in the lead to be the FDA's principal medical adviser, Politico reported July 5.

As the FDA looks to hire a new senior adviser to shore up the agency's public messaging, Dr. Gupta, a pulmonologist and frequent NBC and MSNBC guest, is the top contender, according to the report.

If chosen, Dr. Gupta would be responsible for managing the agency's communications strategy and would serve as its public face on high-profile issues.

Dr. Gupta has served as Amazon's chief medical officer for new products since February and was a part of a group of health experts advising President Joe Biden's presidential campaign and transition on the pandemic response.