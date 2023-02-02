Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former Cleveland Clinic CEO, joins home health company

Toby Cosgrove, MD, former resident and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, is joining the home-based care company Tomorrow Health as an advisory board member.

Tomorrow Health launched in 2020. The company partners with payers to match patients with at-home care through its digital marketplace, according to a Jan. 31 company news release.

The advisory board was created in 2021 and along with Dr. Cosgrove, includes former deputy secretary of the HHS Eric Hargen.

"Tomorrow Health is directly addressing a critical area of healthcare that has been historically fragmented," Dr. Cosgrove said in the release. "The industry is taking notice, evidenced by the momentum Tomorrow Health has seen with health plans, suppliers, providers and patients."