Dollar General, DocGo call time on rural healthcare pilot

Dollar General and DocGo have mutually decided to end their mobile clinic pilot program 18 months after its launch, a spokesperson for Dollar General confirmed to Becker's.

In January 2023, Dollar General and DocGo launched the pilot with three mobile clinics in three Tennessee locations. The mobile sites, set up in Dollar General parking lots, offered preventive care, urgent care and chronic condition management services in partnership with DocGo On-Demand.

Despite their location in a federally designated primary care shortage area, many customers passed over the clinic, KFF Health News said in an Oct. 4 report. After the first 10 months, about 1,000 patients had been seen in the clinics at Dollar General sites or community events.

The pilot was part of Dollar General's health initiative, dubbed DG | Wellbeing brand, and accepted Medicaid/TennCare, Medicare and certain plans under major health insurers, with flat rates starting at $69 for those without insurance.

"DocGo will use the actionable data, mobile clinic program structure and resources from this pilot to inform other programs, including its expanding mobile clinic and in-home healthcare partnerships with health plans," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Despite pulling the plug on the program, DocGo said patients reported a positive experience in receiving quality health care and friendly service at the mobile clinics.

"The program consistently earned a net promoter score above 90% based on patient feedback. DocGo worked with the pilot program's patients to transition to receiving care from other local resources," according to a company spokesperson.

Dollar General said it remains committed to providing access to basic health and wellness products in its more than 20,000 stores across the U.S.