Babylon, Fitbit to provide health monitoring for members

Digital health company Babylon is teaming up with Google's Fitbit to provide Fitbit wearable devices to a subset of members for care coordination and proactive health management.

Eligible members in select markets will be able to use Fitbit's health and wellness features to track their activity levels, sleep patterns and other health metrics, according to a Nov. 15 press release from Babylon.

Babylon care teams will have access to the health data, giving them an opportunity to gain insights into members' overall health and develop personalized care plans.

The partnership aims to encourage lifestyle behavior changes to help with condition management and improve outcomes, the companies said.