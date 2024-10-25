Apple tests new healthcare app

Apple tested an app aimed at helping individuals with prediabetes manage their nutrition and adopt healthier lifestyle habits, Bloomberg reported Oct. 25.

Earlier this year, the company conducted a trial with select employees as part of its broader push into blood sugar management, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. While there are no immediate plans to release the app, Apple may eventually integrate the technology into future health products, potentially including a noninvasive glucose monitor that has been in development for over a decade.

Employees participating in the trial had to confirm their prediabetic status through a blood test, indicating they were at risk for Type 2 diabetes but had not yet developed the condition. During the study, participants used various commercially available devices to track their blood sugar levels and observe how different foods affected these levels.

The goal of the system is to educate users about the impact of specific foods on blood sugar, encouraging lifestyle changes that could help prevent diabetes. For instance, if a participant noted a blood sugar spike after eating pasta, they might be advised to limit pasta consumption or substitute it with a protein-rich alternative.

The study was intended to explore potential uses for blood sugar data and evaluate tools Apple could develop for consumer use. However, the app test is currently paused as the company shifts focus to other health initiatives.

A company spokesperson declined to comment to Bloomberg. Apple often conducts employee trials to prepare health features for public release.