Apple secures win in EKG patent fight

Apple secured another win in a legal fight challenging the patent for the electrocardiogram technology in its watch.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruled in June that the redesigned Apple Watch isn't violating any EKG patents belonging to medical device company AliveCor, Apple Insider reported July 15. Therefore, Apple does not have to pay a bond to import them.

AliveCor first sued Apple over the technology in 2021 but has not succeeded in court. Fellow medtech company Masimo also challenged Apple's blood-oxygen technology, leading to an import ban and the tech giant to remove the feature from its watch.