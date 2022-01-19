Apple's 7 most recent health-related job openings

Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are seven open positions, as of Jan. 19:

1. Healthcare enterprise account executive: will be responsible for delivering health-focused benefits to customers.

2. Fitness and activity engineer, Apple Watch: will develop apps and frameworks for the activity experience on the Apple Watch and Apple iPhones.

3. Software engineer, Apple Watch: will be responsible for developing new applications on the Apple Watch.

4. Engineering program manager, Fitness+: will drive growth initiatives and internal operations for Fitness+.

5. Engineering project manager, Apple Watch: will develop new Apple Watch initiatives.

6. Engineering project specialist, Apple Watch: will oversee a team that utilizes factory data and accuracy.

7. Software engineer, Fitness+: will bring Fitness+ to all Apple platforms like iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Watch and iPad.