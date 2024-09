Amazon's One Medical has reopened its primary care office in New York City.

The office, called One Vanderbilt, offers primary care for adults of all ages, including seniors on Medicare, according to One Medical's website. The office also works with New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System to coordinate specialty care.

The reopening was announced on LinkedIn on Sept. 5. Amazon's acquisition of One Medical, valued at $3.9 billion, was finalized in February 2023.