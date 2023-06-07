Amazon Web Services launches virtual innovation center for healthcare

Amazon Web Services has partnered with health IT interoperability organization the Interoperability Institute to launch a virtual innovation center aimed at advancing healthcare interoperability.

The center, dubbed Interop.WORLD, will allow individuals to test new ideas, collaborate and establish shared resources for health information technology, according to a June 7 press release from the Interoperability Institute.

Interop.WORLD will also host virtual challenge events that will focus on rewarding participants that use cloud technology to solve healthcare issues and accelerate innovation within the industry.