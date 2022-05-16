Amazon introduces 2 new features to its senior care service

Amazon's subscription-based service that helps caregivers provide remote support to older loved ones now supports up to 10 caregivers and allows primary caregivers to set up routines.

Amazon introduced two new features to its Alexa Together elder care subscription service. One of the new features, circle of support, allows primary caregivers to add up to 10 additional caregivers to help care for an aging loved one, according to a May 11 press release.

The additional caregivers will get access to daily alerts and quick check-ins through the activity feed.

The second new feature allows caregivers to remotely set up routines through Alexa. For example, primary caregivers can set up a personalized routine that does certain actions automatically so their aging loved ones don't have to ask Alexa to do each action separately.

"Primary caregivers will be able to set up routines for their aging loved ones just like they do on their own accounts, like turning on all of the household's smart lights at sunset or setting up a goodnight routine where Alexa will turn off smart lights and play sleep sounds," the company said in a blog post. "Amazon will automatically send an email about the newest routine to the aging loved one so they are informed whenever a new routine is set up."

Last year, the company announced it was bringing Alexa to hospitals and senior living centers, including Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai; Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare and Houston Methodist. The company has also said it would work with partners who can tap into Alexa Smart Properties tools and APIs that allow them to develop specialized solutions for the elderly care market.