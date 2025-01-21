Amazon expands healthcare AI ambitions

Amazon Web Services is teaming up with Aidoc to develop advanced AI tools that improve patient care.

Through this partnership, AWS will invest in Aidoc's AI technology, aiming to create systems that quickly identify critical medical conditions using real-time data from medical imaging, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

Aidoc's CARE Foundation Model is at the heart of this initiative. The model can analyze a variety of medical images and adapt to detect a wide range of conditions, such as fractures and tumors.

The partnership also promises practical benefits for healthcare providers. Aidoc's AI platform, integrated with AWS, aims to simplify technology adoption for hospitals, making it easier for care teams to focus on patients rather than IT challenges. The scalability of AWS will help expand AI adoption across more healthcare systems, according to the release.