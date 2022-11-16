Alphabet's Verily, ResMed launch sleep platform Primasun

Connected sleep device maker ResMed and Alphabet's life science offshoot Verily have partnered to create Primasun, an end-to-end solution to help employers and healthcare providers identify populations at risk for complex sleep disorders.

Primasun will initially evaluate patients with insomnia, provide guidance to improve sleep hygiene and connect patients with certified sleep physicians who diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders, according to a Nov. 13 press release from Primasun.

"Sleep is the foundation of physical and mental health, and at Primasun, we believe there's an opportunity to build a more efficient, equitable healthcare solution that helps patients clinically improve their sleep, and in turn, their quality of life," said Jonathon Lobbins, CEO of Primasun. "We're proud to offer a solution that lowers barriers to care, empowers patients to take control of their health, and helps reduce poor sleep's strain on the home, workplace and healthcare system."