7 recent Amazon health-related job openings

Katie Adams 
Amazon has been posting new job openings related to its health business. Below are seven positions the company recently posted:

  1. Senior solutions architect, health artificial intelligence: Will write white papers and reference architectures, deliver technical webinars, speak at public events, and file patents for future products or features.

  2. Health records manager, Amazon Care: Will lead the governance and management of Amazon Care's health records and patient information.

  3. Language engineer, Alexa Health: Will design and develop new language understanding capabilities for Alexa Health devices.

  4. User experience researcher, Alexa Health: Will work with a team of design, product and engineering professionals to create enjoyable user experiences for Alexa Health devices.

  5. Software development engineer, Alexa Health: Will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.

  6. Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: Will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.

  7. Health information exchange specialist: Will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals, and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.

