7 recent Amazon health-related job openings

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Amazon has been posting new job openings related to its health business. Below are seven positions the company recently posted:
- Senior solutions architect, health artificial intelligence: Will write white papers and reference architectures, deliver technical webinars, speak at public events, and file patents for future products or features.
- Health records manager, Amazon Care: Will lead the governance and management of Amazon Care's health records and patient information.
- Language engineer, Alexa Health: Will design and develop new language understanding capabilities for Alexa Health devices.
- User experience researcher, Alexa Health: Will work with a team of design, product and engineering professionals to create enjoyable user experiences for Alexa Health devices.
- Software development engineer, Alexa Health: Will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.
- Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: Will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.
- Health information exchange specialist: Will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals, and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.