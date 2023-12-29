7 Microsoft healthcare job openings

Microsoft recently posted seven job openings related to its health business. Below are the open positions as of Dec. 29:
- Consulting account executive, healthcare: Will guide the account team and consulting account team.
- Consulting solution area specialist, health and life sciences: Will actively pursue and finalize Azure and other solution area consulting opportunities within the health and public sector industries particularly focused on engaging with healthcare customers.
- Strategic account executive, healthcare: Will help oversee the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive, evolving multiyear customer account plan.
- Senior manager, healthcare sales operations: Will provide strategic guidance and operational assistance to the sales leadership team in the healthcare sector.
-
Azure partner development management, healthcare: Will be accountable for overseeing Microsoft's primary partners with a focus on the healthcare sector.
- The Dragon Ambient eXperience outreach executive: Will occupy a position within the health and life sciences customer success organization and serve as a member of the account management team.
- Industry advisor health and life sciences: Will be responsible for strategic planning, development of business roadmaps and management of sponsors and stakeholders within accounts in the health and life sciences industry.