7 Microsoft healthcare job openings

Microsoft recently posted seven job openings related to its health business. Below are the open positions as of Dec. 29:

  1. Consulting account executive, healthcare: Will guide the account team and consulting account team.
     
  2. Consulting solution area specialist, health and life sciences: Will actively pursue and finalize Azure and other solution area consulting opportunities within the health and public sector industries particularly focused on engaging with healthcare customers.

  3. Strategic account executive, healthcare: Will help oversee the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive, evolving multiyear customer account plan.

  4. Senior manager, healthcare sales operations: Will provide strategic guidance and operational assistance to the sales leadership team in the healthcare sector.

  5. Azure partner development management, healthcare: Will be accountable for overseeing Microsoft's primary partners with a focus on the healthcare sector.

  6. The Dragon Ambient eXperience outreach executive: Will occupy a position within the health and life sciences customer success organization and serve as a member of the account management team.

  7. Industry advisor health and life sciences: Will be responsible for strategic planning, development of business roadmaps and management of sponsors and stakeholders within accounts in the health and life sciences industry.

